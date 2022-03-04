Menu
62,835 KM

Details Description Features

$32,675

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

LT REMOTE START | HTD SEATS | BACK UP CAM

LT REMOTE START | HTD SEATS | BACK UP CAM

Location

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale

62,835KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8630912
  • Stock #: F4CTEF
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV6L6164562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,835 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD Summit White

Remote Starter, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Power Seats, AWD, 17" Aluminum Wheels, 2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack, 3.87 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Bluetooth® For Phone, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Panic alarm, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio Data System, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with specific headlights
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front Pedestrian Braking
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
All Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)
Automatic Transmission
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cloth Interior
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
Headlamp control
17" (43.2 cm) aluminum
7" diagonal colour touchscreen
IntelliBeam auto high beam
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
Apple CarPlay and Android

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

