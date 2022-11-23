$31,548+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD | Backup Cam | Heated Seats
Location
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
Sale
32,579KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9437655
- VIN: 2GNAXUEV2L6201400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F4WANC
- Mileage 32,579 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- AWD
- Remote Start
- Heated Front Seats
- Backup Camera
- Cruise Control
- 7" Colour Touchscreen
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Deep Tint Rear Glass
- Power Door Locks
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front Pedestrian Braking
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1