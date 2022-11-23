Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

32,579 KM

Details Description Features

$31,548

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,548

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD | Backup Cam | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD | Backup Cam | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 9437655
  2. 9437655
  3. 9437655
  4. 9437655
  5. 9437655
  6. 9437655
  7. 9437655
  8. 9437655
  9. 9437655
  10. 9437655
  11. 9437655
  12. 9437655
  13. 9437655
  14. 9437655
  15. 9437655
  16. 9437655
  17. 9437655
  18. 9437655
  19. 9437655
  20. 9437655
  21. 9437655
  22. 9437655
  23. 9437655
  24. 9437655
  25. 9437655
  26. 9437655
Contact Seller
Sale

$31,548

+ taxes & licensing

32,579KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9437655
  • Stock #: F4WANC
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV2L6201400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F4WANC
  • Mileage 32,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- AWD
- Remote Start
- Heated Front Seats
- Backup Camera
- Cruise Control
- 7" Colour Touchscreen
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Deep Tint Rear Glass
- Power Door Locks
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front Pedestrian Braking
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 29,290 KM
$67,175 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic LX ...
 46,844 KM
$27,902 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 32,579 KM
$31,548 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory