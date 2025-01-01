$30,828+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Express
Cargo RWD 2500 135" Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Rare Find !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$30,828
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 109,723 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the versatility and reliability of this 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van! Perfect for business owners and contractors, this low-mileage workhorse is ready to tackle your toughest jobs with ease.
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Spacious cargo area with 2-passenger seating
- Powerful 4.3L 6-cylinder engine for optimal performance
- Rear-wheel drive for enhanced traction and handling
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- StabiliTrak system for improved stability and control
- Tow/haul mode selector for versatile hauling options
Experience the dependability of this Chevrolet Express Cargo Van for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or explore our online inventory. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect commercial vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your business with a reliable and capable cargo van!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
204-661-9555