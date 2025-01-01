Menu
2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Discover the versatility and reliability of this 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van! Perfect for business owners and contractors, this low-mileage workhorse is ready to tackle your toughest jobs with ease. - Accident-free history for peace of mind - Spacious cargo area with 2-passenger seating - Powerful 4.3L 6-cylinder engine for optimal performance - Rear-wheel drive for enhanced traction and handling - 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity - StabiliTrak system for improved stability and control - Tow/haul mode selector for versatile hauling options Experience the dependability of this Chevrolet Express Cargo Van for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or explore our online inventory. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect commercial vehicle for your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to elevate your business with a reliable and capable cargo van! Dealer permit #4454

109,723 KM

109,723 KM

$30,828

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Express

Cargo RWD 2500 135" Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Rare Find !

2020 Chevrolet Express

Cargo RWD 2500 135" Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Rare Find !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$30,828

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,723KM
VIN 1GCWGAFP2L1142560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the versatility and reliability of this 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van! Perfect for business owners and contractors, this low-mileage workhorse is ready to tackle your toughest jobs with ease.

- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Spacious cargo area with 2-passenger seating
- Powerful 4.3L 6-cylinder engine for optimal performance
- Rear-wheel drive for enhanced traction and handling
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- StabiliTrak system for improved stability and control
- Tow/haul mode selector for versatile hauling options

Experience the dependability of this Chevrolet Express Cargo Van for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or explore our online inventory. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect commercial vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your business with a reliable and capable cargo van!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Interior

Theft-deterrent system

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
4-wheel antilock
Tires
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Vehicle
Wipers
Tow/haul mode selector
PASS-Key III
traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
front LT245/75R16E all-season
rear LT245/75R16E all-season
instrument panel-mounted
front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
seat-mounted side-impact for driver and right-front passenger and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for 1-row coverage with (ZX1) driver only high-back bucket seat or (ZX2) driver and right-front passenger high-back bucket seats
and 2-row coverage with (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

$30,828

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Chevrolet Express