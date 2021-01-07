Menu
2020 Chevrolet Express

28,156 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Cargo Van RWD 2500 155

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

28,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6434347
  • Stock #: P9577
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFP4L1128312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,156 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Vinyl Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Power Outlet
A/C
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
oil life monitor
Hill start assist
Conventional Spare Tire
WiFi Hotspot
Body, standard
Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
Steering, power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
License plate kit, front
Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
Defogger, side windows
Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
Console, engine cover with open storage bin
Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Frame, full-length box ladder-type
Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
Door beams, steel-side
StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)
Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad
Headlamps, dual halogen composite
Transmission oil cooler, external (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is ordered.)
Requires Subscription
Engine, 4.3L V6 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (276 hp [206 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 298 lb-ft of torque [404 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
ENGINE 4.3L V6 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (276 hp [206 kW] @ 5200 rpm 298 lb-ft of torque [404 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (STD)
Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (C69) rear air conditioning, (9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van.)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Airbags, seat-mounted side-impact for driver and right-front passenger and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for 1-row coverage with (ZX1) driver only high-back bucket seat or (ZX2) driver and right-front passenger high-back bucket seats, and 2-row covera...
ENGINE, 4.3L V6

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

