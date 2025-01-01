$12,888+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Malibu
RS
2020 Chevrolet Malibu
RS
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,229KM
VIN 1G1ZG5ST0LF125193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 116,229 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK-UP CAMERA, BUCKET SEATS, ALLOYS, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, SPOILER, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, ABS, HID (XENON) HEADLIGHTS, REAR DEFROST, AIR CONDITIONING, CLOTH SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, DRIVER POWER SEAT, HARD TOP, TRACTION CONTROL, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
