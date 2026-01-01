$12,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Chevrolet Malibu
RS l Local Mb Vehicle l Applecarplay/Android Autol RS Sport Appearance Package
2020 Chevrolet Malibu
RS l Local Mb Vehicle l Applecarplay/Android Autol RS Sport Appearance Package
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
118,419KM
VIN 1G1ZG5ST5LF087685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4770
- Mileage 118,419 KM
Vehicle Description
MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive
Auto Stop/Start System
Electric Power Steering
Cruise Control
Drive Mode SelectSAFETYRear View Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Rear Window DefrosterTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTApple CarPlay
Android Auto
Bluetooth Connectivity
Touchscreen Display
USB Input
AUX Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Access
Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORCloth Interior
Power Driver Seat
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seats
Center Console Storage
Front and Rear Cupholders
Rear Seat Air VentsEXTERIOR / STYLINGRS Sport Appearance Package
Red Exterior Paint
Automatic Headlights
Black Grille
Rear Spoiler
Dual Exhaust Outlets
Alloy Wheels
Body Colour Door Handles
Body Colour Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Black Exterior TrimDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4770
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive
Auto Stop/Start System
Electric Power Steering
Cruise Control
Drive Mode SelectSAFETYRear View Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Rear Window DefrosterTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTApple CarPlay
Android Auto
Bluetooth Connectivity
Touchscreen Display
USB Input
AUX Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Access
Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORCloth Interior
Power Driver Seat
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seats
Center Console Storage
Front and Rear Cupholders
Rear Seat Air VentsEXTERIOR / STYLINGRS Sport Appearance Package
Red Exterior Paint
Automatic Headlights
Black Grille
Rear Spoiler
Dual Exhaust Outlets
Alloy Wheels
Body Colour Door Handles
Body Colour Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Black Exterior TrimDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4770
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2020 Chevrolet Malibu