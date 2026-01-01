2020 Chevrolet Malibu

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MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=in.61in. data-end=in.64in. /> Automatic Transmission<br data-start=in.86in. data-end=in.89in. /> Front-Wheel Drive<br data-start=in.106in. data-end=in.109in. /> Auto Stop/Start System<br data-start=in.131in. data-end=in.134in. /> Electric Power Steering<br data-start=in.157in. data-end=in.160in. /> Cruise Control<br data-start=in.174in. data-end=in.177in. /> Drive Mode SelectSAFETYRear View Camera<br data-start=in.222in. data-end=in.225in. /> Electronic Stability Control<br data-start=in.253in. data-end=in.256in. /> Traction Control<br data-start=in.272in. data-end=in.275in. /> ABS Brakes<br data-start=in.285in. data-end=in.288in. /> Brake Assist<br data-start=in.300in. data-end=in.303in. /> Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br data-start=in.334in. data-end=in.337in. /> Advanced Airbag System<br data-start=in.359in. data-end=in.362in. /> Child Safety Rear Door Locks<br data-start=in.390in. data-end=in.393in. data-is-only-node=in.in. /> Automatic Headlights<br data-start=in.413in. data-end=in.416in. /> Rear Window DefrosterTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTApple CarPlay<br data-start=in.481in. data-end=in.484in. /> Android Auto<br data-start=in.496in. data-end=in.499in. /> Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=in.521in. data-end=in.524in. /> Touchscreen Display<br data-start=in.543in. data-end=in.546in. /> USB Input<br data-start=in.555in. data-end=in.558in. /> AUX Input<br data-start=in.567in. data-end=in.570in. /> Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability<br data-start=in.594in. data-end=in.597in. /> Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br data-start=in.626in. data-end=in.629in. data-is-only-node=in.in. /> Keyless Entry<br data-start=in.642in. data-end=in.645in. /> Push Button Start<br data-start=in.662in. data-end=in.665in. /> Remote Keyless Access<br data-start=in.686in. data-end=in.689in. /> Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORCloth Interior<br data-start=in.761in. data-end=in.764in. /> Power Driver Seat<br data-start=in.781in. data-end=in.784in. /> Air Conditioning<br data-start=in.800in. data-end=in.803in. /> Power Windows<br data-start=in.816in. data-end=in.819in. /> Power Door Locks<br data-start=in.835in. data-end=in.838in. /> Power Mirrors<br data-start=in.851in. data-end=in.854in. /> Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel<br data-start=in.886in. data-end=in.889in. /> Split Folding Rear Seats<br data-start=in.913in. data-end=in.916in. data-is-only-node=in.in. /> Center Console Storage<br data-start=in.938in. data-end=in.941in. /> Front and Rear Cupholders<br data-start=in.966in. data-end=in.969in. /> Rear Seat Air VentsEXTERIOR / STYLINGRS Sport Appearance Package<br data-start=in.1039in. data-end=in.1042in. /> Red Exterior Paint<br data-start=in.1060in. data-end=in.1063in. /> Automatic Headlights<br data-start=in.1083in. data-end=in.1086in. /> Black Grille<br data-start=in.1098in. data-end=in.1101in. /> Rear Spoiler<br data-start=in.1113in. data-end=in.1116in. /> Dual Exhaust Outlets<br data-start=in.1136in. data-end=in.1139in. /> Alloy Wheels<br data-start=in.1151in. data-end=in.1154in. /> Body Colour Door Handles<br data-start=in.1178in. data-end=in.1181in. data-is-only-node=in.in. /> Body Colour Mirrors<br data-start=in.1200in. data-end=in.1203in. /> Tinted Glass<br data-start=in.1215in. data-end=in.1218in. /> Black Exterior TrimDEALER PERMIT #4611<br data-start=in.1260in. data-end=in.1263in. /> Stock Number#4770<br data-start=in.1280in. data-end=in.1283in. /> McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB<br><br> IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

118,419 KM

Details Description

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

RS l Local Mb Vehicle l Applecarplay/Android Autol RS Sport Appearance Package

Watch This Vehicle
14142262

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

RS l Local Mb Vehicle l Applecarplay/Android Autol RS Sport Appearance Package

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
118,419KM
VIN 1G1ZG5ST5LF087685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4770
  • Mileage 118,419 KM

Vehicle Description

MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive
Auto Stop/Start System
Electric Power Steering
Cruise Control
Drive Mode SelectSAFETYRear View Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Rear Window DefrosterTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTApple CarPlay
Android Auto
Bluetooth Connectivity
Touchscreen Display
USB Input
AUX Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Access
Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORCloth Interior
Power Driver Seat
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seats
Center Console Storage
Front and Rear Cupholders
Rear Seat Air VentsEXTERIOR / STYLINGRS Sport Appearance Package
Red Exterior Paint
Automatic Headlights
Black Grille
Rear Spoiler
Dual Exhaust Outlets
Alloy Wheels
Body Colour Door Handles
Body Colour Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Black Exterior TrimDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4770
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$12,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2020 Chevrolet Malibu