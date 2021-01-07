Menu
2020 Chevrolet Malibu

26,534 KM

Details Features

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

26,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6446314
  • Stock #: F3RHB6
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5SXXLF013610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RHB6
  • Mileage 26,534 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
remote start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
STEERING WHEEL
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

