2020 Chevrolet Malibu

27,713 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Remote Start |

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Remote Start |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

27,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6533862
  • Stock #: F3U8D7
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5SX1LF011776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U8D7
  • Mileage 27,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
STEERING WHEEL
Telematics
Keyless Start
TRANSMISSION
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
9-Speed Automatic
Turbocharged Engine
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable
enhanced voice recognition
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
4 Cyl Engine
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
Adaptive Cruise Control - Advanced (Included and only available with (WPN) Confidence III Package.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (Included and only available with (WPR) Driver Confidence Package.)
Automatic Parking Assist (Included and only available with (WPN) Confidence III Package.)
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (Included and only available with (WPS) Driver Confidence II Package.)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Included and only available with (WPR) Driver Confidence Package.)
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system with connected Navigation
AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
in-vehicle ap

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

