2020 Chevrolet Malibu

Premium Audio

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

MEMORY MIRRORS

STEERING WHEEL

Telematics

Keyless Start

TRANSMISSION

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Audio system

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

9-Speed Automatic

Turbocharged Engine

10 total

frontal and knee for driver and front passenger

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Audio Aux Input

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable

enhanced voice recognition

side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

4 Cyl Engine

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

and it prevents certain safety systems from being

Adaptive Cruise Control - Advanced (Included and only available with (WPN) Confidence III Package.)

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (Included and only available with (WPR) Driver Confidence Package.)

Automatic Parking Assist (Included and only available with (WPN) Confidence III Package.)

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (Included and only available with (WPS) Driver Confidence II Package.)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Included and only available with (WPR) Driver Confidence Package.)

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system with connected Navigation

AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices