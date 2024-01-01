$44,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,229KM
VIN 1GCUYEED2LZ205225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T24139A
- Mileage 93,229 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a dependable Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, passenger express down.
* Drive Your Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST in Luxury with These Packages*
Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tires, 265/65R18SL all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Taillamps, LED with signature, Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top, Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion.
* Visit Us Today *
For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 1500 come see us at Jim Gauthier Cadillac Buick GMC, 2400 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
