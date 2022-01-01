Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

34,010 KM

Details

$63,000

+ tax & licensing
$63,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST w/Sunroof & Heated Seats

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST w/Sunroof & Heated Seats

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$63,000

+ taxes & licensing

34,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8082139
  • Stock #: 257990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 34,010 KM

Vehicle Description

New vehicle inventory shortages got you down? Treat yourself to the features you deserve in this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2020 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab 4x4 in sporty RST trim! YOu get lots of factory warranty remaining plus a long list of popular features including: sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, bucket seats w/power driver's seat, automatic dual zone climate control, power sliding rear window, remote starter, locking rear differential, 20 inch rims, spray-in bedliner, 8 inch screen w/back-up camera, premium BOSE stereo and the convenience package II.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

