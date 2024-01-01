Menu
Account
Sign In
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

46,451 KM

Details Description Features

$67,549

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 10869663
  2. 10869663
  3. 10869663
  4. 10869663
  5. 10869663
  6. 10869663
  7. 10869663
  8. 10869663
  9. 10869663
  10. 10869663
  11. 10869663
  12. 10869663
  13. 10869663
  14. 10869663
  15. 10869663
  16. 10869663
  17. 10869663
  18. 10869663
  19. 10869663
  20. 10869663
  21. 10869663
  22. 10869663
  23. 10869663
  24. 10869663
  25. 10869663
Contact Seller

$67,549

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
46,451KM
Used
VIN 1GC4YPEY2LF283097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5CX7T
  • Mileage 46,451 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Driver memory recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child se...

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Air filter, high-capacity
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Air filtration monitoring
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Transfer case, two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control (Requires 4WD models.)
Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
GVWR, 10,850 lbs. (4921 kg) (Included and only available with CK20943 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18" or 20" wheels.)
Advanced Trailering System includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder, trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module (With (ZW9) pickup bed delete no p...

Safety

Airbags
Hitch Guidance (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Hitch Guidance with Hitch View (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Radio, HD
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Puddle Lamps
perimeter lighting
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Bumper, front chrome
Taillamps, LED with signature
Fog lamps, front, LED
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Grille (Chrome front grille bar with "CHEVROLET". Includes Chrome grille inserts with small Gold bowtie emblem.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release (Upgraded to (QT6) Power up and down tailgate when (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package is ordered. Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (extends 3...
BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Additional Features

Steering
Radio
Auxiliary Lighting
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
steering column
DIFFERENTIAL
Turn Signal Indicators
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
leather-wrapped
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
heavy-duty locking rear
(includes child seat top tether anchor)
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
electronic with set and resume speed
HD
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
steering wheel-mounted
driver 10-way power including lumbar
passenger 10-way power including lumbar
seatback storage on left and right side
centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
power folding/extending (extends 3.31" [84.25mm])
road conditions
and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
includes full-length bench seat
full cab width under-seat storage
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual tilt and telescoping
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models
Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed
outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 42,933 KM $25,570 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 120,151 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT True North | Dark Essential for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT True North | Dark Essential 49,144 KM $47,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,549

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500