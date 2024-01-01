2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Four Wheel Drive

SUSPENSION PACKAGE

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Durabed, pickup bed

Air filter, high-capacity

Trailer brake controller, integrated

Brake lining wear indicator

Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)

Air filtration monitoring

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section

Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Transfer case, two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control (Requires 4WD models.)

Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue

GVWR, 10,850 lbs. (4921 kg) (Included and only available with CK20943 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18" or 20" wheels.)