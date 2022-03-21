$65,995+ tax & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
Used
- Listing ID: 8700143
- Stock #: P10051
- VIN: 1GC1YNE75LF255700
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6