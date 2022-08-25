2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

$79,000 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 5 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9006901

9006901 Stock #: C7409

C7409 VIN: 1GC4YSEY1LF219149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Stock # C7409

Mileage 47,552 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.