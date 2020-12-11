Menu
2020 Chevrolet Spark

28,332 KM

Details Description Features

$13,841

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,841

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT Low Kilometres!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT Low Kilometres!

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$13,841

+ taxes & licensing

28,332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6312927
  • Stock #: F3K476
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA3LC409244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3K476
  • Mileage 28,332 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand new tires on this one! LOCAL NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER
MINI Winnipeg is proud to have the opportunity to represent MINIs impressive lineup of vehicles. At MINI Winnipeg, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our sales team including our MINI Product Specialist, Tony Pedreira and Sales Manager, Stuart Nugent are experts in all things MINI. When it comes to servicing, our MINI Certified Technicians are masters in the field as they undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at MINI Winnipeg are here to ensure you find your dream MINI and that your MINI performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates MINI Winnipeg from the competition and to help you discover why MINIs are unlike any other vehicle. Call us today at 204-897-6464.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
Airbags driver and front passenger frontal and knee
seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions
and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger

