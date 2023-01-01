2020 Chevrolet Spark

$24,000 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 6 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9581194

9581194 Stock #: 23046

23046 VIN: KL8CD6SA8LC454857

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Summit White]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,630 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.