2020 Chevrolet Spark

48,630 KM

Details

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2020 Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

48,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9581194
  • Stock #: 23046
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA8LC454857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,630 KM

