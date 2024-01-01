Menu
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

41,564 KM

Details Description Features

$44,569

+ tax & licensing
High Country 3 Row | Carplay | Captains Seats | Local

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$44,569

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,564KM
VIN 1GNEVNKW6LJ260477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
universal home remote
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Display, 4.2" driver instrument information, enhanced, multi-colour
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
LPO, All-weather floor liner, 3rd row
LPO, Integrated cargo liner
Steering wheel, heated includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable
Sill plates, front, bright
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Mechanical

Steering, power
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Traction Mode Select
Differential, automatic locking rear, twin clutch
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline

Exterior

Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Fascia, front body-colour
Mirror caps, body-colour
Roof rails, chrome
Sunroof, Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamps, LED, D-optic bi-function projector
Liftgate, rear power, hands free with emblem projection
Tires, P255/55R20 all-season blackwall
Headlamps, IntelliBeam auto high beam control
Mouldings, body-colour with chrome insert
Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) polished aluminum

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless Charging for devices
Audio system feature, Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

programmable
Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking
includes garage door opener

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

