Power Lift Gate | Remote Vehicle Start | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | HD Rear Vision | Trailering Package | Discover the perfect family SUV with this 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth AWD. With only 111,379 km on the odometer, this versatile vehicle offers exceptional value and reliability for years to come. Key Features: - Powerful 3.6L V6 engine with All-Wheel Drive - Spacious 7-passenger seating - Tri-zone automatic climate control - 8-way power driver seat with lumbar support - 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability - Teen Driver technology for added safety - Trailering equipment with Hitch Guidance - Leather-wrapped steering wheel Experience the comfort and convenience of the Chevrolet Traverse today.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

111,379 KM

$30,022

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth Local Trade |

12435799

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth Local Trade |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$30,022

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,379KM
VIN 1GNEVGKW6LJ266307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,379 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Lift Gate | Remote Vehicle Start | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | HD Rear Vision | Trailering Package |
Discover the perfect family SUV with this 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth AWD. With only 111,379 km on the odometer, this versatile vehicle offers exceptional value and reliability for years to come.

Key Features:
- Powerful 3.6L V6 engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Spacious 7-passenger seating
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- 8-way power driver seat with lumbar support
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Teen Driver technology for added safety
- Trailering equipment with Hitch Guidance
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Experience the comfort and convenience of the Chevrolet Traverse today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or contact us for more information. Our expert team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle for your family's needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
STEERING WHEEL
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Convenience

tilt

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Exterior

Fog Lamps
COMPACT SPARE

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
Front
steering column
Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Tire
Chassis
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
3-spoke
deep-tinted
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Wheel
High Intensity Discharge
dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger
right front passenger and rear seat occupants
driver 8-way power
covered
power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
with turn signal indicators
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
17" front and rear
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver
All-Wheel Drive System
driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restr...
front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. It includes the Buckle-to-Drive feature which prevents the driver from shifting from Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver's seat belt is not buckled. An in-vehicle report card gives you i...
outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse