$30,022+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth Local Trade |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 111,379 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Lift Gate | Remote Vehicle Start | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | HD Rear Vision | Trailering Package |
Discover the perfect family SUV with this 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth AWD. With only 111,379 km on the odometer, this versatile vehicle offers exceptional value and reliability for years to come.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.6L V6 engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Spacious 7-passenger seating
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- 8-way power driver seat with lumbar support
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Teen Driver technology for added safety
- Trailering equipment with Hitch Guidance
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Experience the comfort and convenience of the Chevrolet Traverse today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or contact us for more information. Our expert team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle for your family's needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
204-837-5811