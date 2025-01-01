Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the versatility and comfort of the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North! This well-equipped SUV is perfect for families and adventure seekers alike. With its powerful 3.6L V6 engine and All-Wheel Drive system, you'll be ready for any journey.

Key Features:
- Dual SkyScape 2-panel power sunroof for an open-air experience
- Tri-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Rear power liftgate for easy cargo loading
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to stay connected on the go
- Teen Driver feature for peace of mind with young drivers
- Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Start for convenience in any weather

Don't miss out on this exceptional SUV! Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff with any questions. Your next family adventure awaits!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Exterior

Sunroof
Fog Lamps
COMPACT SPARE

Convenience

tilt

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
liftgate
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
Front
steering column
Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Tire
programmable
Chassis
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
3-spoke
deep-tinted
spare
heated driver and front passenger
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Wheel
High Intensity Discharge
Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger
right front passenger and rear seat occupants
driver 8-way power
front passenger 6-way power
power passenger lumbar control
includes garage door opener
covered
power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
rear power
with turn signal indicators
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
17" front and rear
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver
All-Wheel Drive System
driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restr...
front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. It includes the Buckle-to-Drive feature which prevents the driver from shifting from Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver's seat belt is not buckled. An in-vehicle report card gives you i...
outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

