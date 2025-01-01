$28,113+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North AWD | 7 Passenger | Leather | Moonroof | New Brakes
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$28,113
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 120,996 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the versatility and comfort of the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North! This well-equipped SUV is perfect for families and adventure seekers alike. With its powerful 3.6L V6 engine and All-Wheel Drive system, you'll be ready for any journey.
Key Features:
- Dual SkyScape 2-panel power sunroof for an open-air experience
- Tri-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Rear power liftgate for easy cargo loading
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to stay connected on the go
- Teen Driver feature for peace of mind with young drivers
- Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Start for convenience in any weather
Don't miss out on this exceptional SUV! Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff with any questions. Your next family adventure awaits!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
204-661-9555