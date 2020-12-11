2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Power Lift Gates

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Conventional Spare Tire

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Rear cross traffic alert

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Dual Moon Roof

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features