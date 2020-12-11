Menu
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

23,265 KM

Details Description Features

$46,558

+ tax & licensing
204-837-5811

LT True North AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale

23,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6334274
  • Stock #: F3RE6K
  • VIN: 1GNEVHKWXLJ169388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23,265 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD Black Cherry Metallic

7 Passenger Seating, All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Sunroof, USB Input, AWD, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Dual Climate Control, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry.

Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Chevrolet factory warranty.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear cross traffic alert
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Moon Roof
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being

