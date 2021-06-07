2020 Chevrolet Traverse

- Listing ID: 7277627
- Stock #: F43A65
- VIN: 1GNEVHKWXLJ144104
-
Exterior Colour
Mosaic Black Metallic
-
Interior Colour
JET BLACK/DARK GALVANIZED
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
F43A65
-
Mileage
20,152 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mirror integrated turn signals
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation
8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen
Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable
enhanced voice recognition
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.