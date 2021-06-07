Menu
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

20,152 KM

Details Description Features

$44,534

+ tax & licensing
$44,534

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7277627
  2. 7277627
$44,534

+ taxes & licensing

20,152KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7277627
  • Stock #: F43A65
  • VIN: 1GNEVHKWXLJ144104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour JET BLACK/DARK GALVANIZED
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F43A65
  • Mileage 20,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
TRANSMISSION
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear cross traffic alert
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
9-Speed Automatic
SiriusXM
Dual Moon Roof
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation
8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen
Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable
enhanced voice recognition
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
additiona

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

