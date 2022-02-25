2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD Silver Ice Metallic
Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, 8 Way Power Driver's Seat w/Memory, AWD, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Passenger Seat, Ventilated Front Seats.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
LPO, All-weather floor liner, 3rd row
LPO, Integrated cargo liner
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless Entry
rear air conditioning
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear cross traffic alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
Front Pedestrian Braking (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Steering, power
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear