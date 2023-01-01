2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Key Features
- All Wheel Drive
- 3.6L V6 Engine
- 7 Passenger Seating
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Automatic Dual Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Liftgate
- Bose Speaker System
Safety Features
- Rear View Camera
- HD Surround Vision
- Drivers Confidence Package
- Rear Park Assist
All our purchases come with the following
Full tank of fuel
CARFAX report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Your experience really is everything!
Did you know Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba?
The Birchwood Automotive Group has a long-standing relationship with all of Manitoba since 1963, and we are proud to serve our community and deliver an exceptional experience like no other. Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued customers. This combined with the tenure of Birchwood team members, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level customer experience. We are here to serve your every need from servicing your vehicle with our most experienced Volkswagen technicians to our warm, welcoming sales team, that is excited to help you with your next vehicle purchase or if you are just looking to sell your vehicle We do it all here at Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent.
Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Brand Ambassador today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program.
We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent from the competition. We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience.
Call us today at 204-668-9800
Birchwood Automotive Group where your experience is everything.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof rails, black
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Liftgate, rear power
Fascia, front body-colour
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding, body-colour, with turn signal indicators
Mouldings, Black bodyside
Mouldings, rocker, Black
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Tires, P255/55R20 all-season blackwall
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear cross traffic alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
Front Pedestrian Braking (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
Electric rear window defogger
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Steering column, tilt
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Steering, power
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear