Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2020 Chevrolet Trax

60,542 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT |Local Vehicle | Touch Screen |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT |Local Vehicle | Touch Screen |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 11016452
  2. 11016452
  3. 11016452
  4. 11016452
  5. 11016452
  6. 11016452
  7. 11016452
  8. 11016452
  9. 11016452
  10. 11016452
  11. 11016452
  12. 11016452
  13. 11016452
  14. 11016452
  15. 11016452
  16. 11016452
  17. 11016452
  18. 11016452
  19. 11016452
  20. 11016452
Contact Seller

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,542KM
Used
VIN KL7CJPSBXLB339145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F59NGJ
  • Mileage 60,542 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Air filter, particle
Heater duct, rear, floor
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer
Keys, (2) foldable
Lighting, cargo area
Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Cup holders, 4 in front console and 2 in rear centre armrest

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Cargo tie downs, 4
Headlamps, halogen projector type reflector with automatic on/off
Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour
Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent
Mouldings, beltline side glass (Chrome. Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)

Security

Cargo security cover

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Chassis, all-wheel drive
Mechanical jack with tools
Heater, oil pan

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Automatic
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Door Locks
LED
AUXILIARY
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
manual-folding
4-wheel disc
Audio system
removable
Electric
Tire
unauthorized entry
12-Volt
Electronic
Chassis
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
front intermittent
mounted audio and phone interface controls
deep-tinted
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
non-variable ratio
rear-window
rigid
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable
covered
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
separate cavity
single-zone manual
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
rear windows and liftgate
stability control system includes Traction Control
manual tilt and telescoping
halogen projector type reflector with automatic on/off
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Chevrolet Infotainment System 7" diagonal colour touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express | 3.92 Gears | BT | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express | 3.92 Gears | BT | 89,798 KM $33,225 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury | No Accidents | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury | No Accidents | Local 91,090 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT Remote Start | Heated Front Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT Remote Start | Heated Front Seats 96,966 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Trax