$23,855+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Trax
LT | 2-year Maintenance Free |
2020 Chevrolet Trax
LT | 2-year Maintenance Free |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$23,855
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,778 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear Vision Camera | Remote Vehicle Start | Heated Mirrors |
Discover the perfect blend of urban agility and all-weather confidence with this 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD. With only 32,778 km on the odometer, this Pacific Blue Metallic SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission for efficient performance
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Remote Engine Start for convenience in any weather
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to stay connected on the go
- 10 total airbags for comprehensive safety
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera for easy parking and maneuvering
- Cruise Control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving
Experience the Trax's versatility and comfort for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Don't miss out on this low-mileage, feature-packed Chevrolet Trax your ideal companion for city driving and weekend getaways!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811