Rear Vision Camera | Remote Vehicle Start | Heated Mirrors | Discover the perfect blend of urban agility and all-weather confidence with this 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD. With only 32,778 km on the odometer, this Pacific Blue Metallic SUV is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling - 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission for efficient performance - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - Remote Engine Start for convenience in any weather - 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to stay connected on the go - 10 total airbags for comprehensive safety - RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera for easy parking and maneuvering - Cruise Control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving Experience the Traxs versatility and comfort for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Dont miss out on this low-mileage, feature-packed Chevrolet Trax your ideal companion for city driving and weekend getaways! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report

2020 Chevrolet Trax

32,778 KM

$23,855

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT | 2-year Maintenance Free |

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$23,855

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,778KM
VIN KL7CJPSB7LB336493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Vision Camera | Remote Vehicle Start | Heated Mirrors |
Discover the perfect blend of urban agility and all-weather confidence with this 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD. With only 32,778 km on the odometer, this Pacific Blue Metallic SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission for efficient performance
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Remote Engine Start for convenience in any weather
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to stay connected on the go
- 10 total airbags for comprehensive safety
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera for easy parking and maneuvering
- Cruise Control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving

Experience the Trax's versatility and comfort for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Don't miss out on this low-mileage, feature-packed Chevrolet Trax your ideal companion for city driving and weekend getaways!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Safety

Brake Assist
Airbags
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags
front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Chevrolet Trax