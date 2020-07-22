Menu
2020 Chevrolet Trax

168 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2020 Chevrolet Trax

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Premier AWD | Sunroof | Leather | Remote Start

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Premier AWD | Sunroof | Leather | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5542242
  • Stock #: F36WB5
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB0LL173464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Remote Vehicle Start
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Bose Speaker System

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Wheels
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Side Blind Zone Alert
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear cross traffic alert
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
18" (45.7 cm) aluminum

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

