2020 Chevrolet Trax

Premium Audio

Rear View Camera

Wheels

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Driver Side Airbag

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Side Blind Zone Alert

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Rear cross traffic alert

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

10 total

frontal and knee for driver and front passenger

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System