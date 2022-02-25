$34,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-831-5005
2020 Coachmen Viking
ULTRA-LITE 262BHS W/SLIDE - DOUBLE BUNKS
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8363826
- Stock #: RV22019U
- VIN: 5ZT2VWRB5LJ126031
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
BIG SAVINGS ON THIS PRE-OWNED 2020 COACHMEN VIKING 262BHS! ONE OF OUR MOST POPULAR FLOORPLANS! Finance from only $58 a week with $0 down!* Don't forget to ask about our exclusive 7 year extended warranty program! The Viking 262BHS has quickly become one of our most popular family trailers! Features include rear double bunks with steps, large dinette slide out, exterior camp kitchen, exterior shower, power awning with LED lights, solid entry steps, 10.7 cu/ft fridge, front facing queen bed, stove w/ 3 burner cook top, overhead range, microwave, solar & back up camera prep, interior command center, electric brakes, oversize fresh water tank, oversize black and grey holding tanks,13,500 BTU roof mount AC, 20,000 BTU furnace and all of the amenities you come to expect in a new travel trailer. Forest River Coachmen Viking 262BHS Specs: 32' total length 8' wide 6225 lbs dry weight 720 lbs hitch weight Power Awning 13,500 BTU A/C Unit 20,000 BTU Furnace 6 gallon DSI Hot Water Tank At West Coast RV we turn weekend getaways and family vacations into lasting memories everyone will cherish. We have partnered with industry leaders Thor and Forrest River to offer you a complete RV line-up including our flagship Zinger and Zinger Lite, Viking and Viking Saga and our stunning Sunset Trail Super Lite. No matter which make, model or floor plan you choose our travel trailers deliver top quality construction, comfortable accommodations and well-proven floor plans inspired by people who know how to enjoy the outdoors. Come experience the West Coast RV difference ...You'll be impressed! Call today for a fast and confidential credit approval. *Payments based on 60/240 finance term at 5.99% APR (fixed) See dealer for full details. *Payments are plus tax DP#0038. *Images shown may vary slightly from in stock units
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.