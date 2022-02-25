Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Coachmen Viking

0 KM

Details Description

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2020 Coachmen Viking

2020 Coachmen Viking

ULTRA-LITE 262BHS W/SLIDE - DOUBLE BUNKS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Coachmen Viking

ULTRA-LITE 262BHS W/SLIDE - DOUBLE BUNKS

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 8363826
  2. 8363826
  3. 8363826
  4. 8363826
  5. 8363826
  6. 8363826
  7. 8363826
  8. 8363826
  9. 8363826
  10. 8363826
  11. 8363826
  12. 8363826
  13. 8363826
  14. 8363826
  15. 8363826
  16. 8363826
  17. 8363826
  18. 8363826
  19. 8363826
  20. 8363826
  21. 8363826
  22. 8363826
  23. 8363826
  24. 8363826
  25. 8363826
  26. 8363826
  27. 8363826
  28. 8363826
  29. 8363826
  30. 8363826
  31. 8363826
  32. 8363826
  33. 8363826
  34. 8363826
  35. 8363826
  36. 8363826
  37. 8363826
  38. 8363826
  39. 8363826
  40. 8363826
  41. 8363826
  42. 8363826
  43. 8363826
  44. 8363826
  45. 8363826
Contact Seller

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8363826
  • Stock #: RV22019U
  • VIN: 5ZT2VWRB5LJ126031

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

BIG SAVINGS ON THIS PRE-OWNED 2020 COACHMEN VIKING 262BHS! ONE OF OUR MOST POPULAR FLOORPLANS! Finance from only $58 a week with $0 down!* Don't forget to ask about our exclusive 7 year extended warranty program! The Viking 262BHS has quickly become one of our most popular family trailers! Features include rear double bunks with steps, large dinette slide out, exterior camp kitchen, exterior shower, power awning with LED lights, solid entry steps, 10.7 cu/ft fridge, front facing queen bed, stove w/ 3 burner cook top, overhead range, microwave, solar & back up camera prep, interior command center, electric brakes, oversize fresh water tank, oversize black and grey holding tanks,13,500 BTU roof mount AC, 20,000 BTU furnace and all of the amenities you come to expect in a new travel trailer. Forest River Coachmen Viking 262BHS Specs: 32' total length 8' wide 6225 lbs dry weight 720 lbs hitch weight Power Awning 13,500 BTU A/C Unit 20,000 BTU Furnace 6 gallon DSI Hot Water Tank At West Coast RV we turn weekend getaways and family vacations into lasting memories everyone will cherish. We have partnered with industry leaders Thor and Forrest River to offer you a complete RV line-up including our flagship Zinger and Zinger Lite, Viking and Viking Saga and our stunning Sunset Trail Super Lite. No matter which make, model or floor plan you choose our travel trailers deliver top quality construction, comfortable accommodations and well-proven floor plans inspired by people who know how to enjoy the outdoors. Come experience the West Coast RV difference ...You'll be impressed! Call today for a fast and confidential credit approval. *Payments based on 60/240 finance term at 5.99% APR (fixed) See dealer for full details. *Payments are plus tax DP#0038. *Images shown may vary slightly from in stock units

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 49,000 KM
$44,980 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 40,000 KM
$34,980 + tax & lic
2019 Acura MDX Tech ...
 39,000 KM
$50,980 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory