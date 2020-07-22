+ taxes & licensing
204-253-2886
205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5
204-253-2886
+ taxes & licensing
GVWR: 9 890 LBS, PAYLOAD: 7 770 LBS, 24" SIDES!, Brand New, Factory Direct 2020 Diamond C 46ED 10 x 60" Dump Trailer with 24" side height! With a Payload of 7 265 lbs and up to 5.70 cubic yard capacity, this is a great choice for handyman projects around the house or cottage and on the farm. Exceptionally useful in tight spaces, such as new developments, where larger dump trailers dont fit! Featuring Tandem 5 200 lb Dexter EX Lube Axles with electric brakes, Nitrogen Filled Radial Tires and a Single push Cylinder Hoist with 14 Remote Control for easy use of the dump feature! Have questions? Give us a call and let us help you find the perfect trailer! FINANCING AVAILABLE- With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options! Standard Features: - GVWR: 9 890 lbs - Dry weight: 2 120 lbs - Payload: 7 770 lbs - Tandem 5 200 lb EZ Lube Dexter axles with brakes - Rear double doors (easy for dumping and loading) - 5-Leaf Slipper Springs - 2 & 5/16" 12 500 lb Adjustable Sleeve-Lock Coupler - 7-way plug - Single Push Cylinder Hoist with 14ft Corded Remote (Up & Down) - Group 27 Series Deep Cycle Battery - 7 000 lb drop-leg jack - 225/75R15 Nitrogen Filled Radial Tires - 5" Channel mainframe - Bulkhead for roll tarp (roll tarps sold separately for $299 plus taxes) - 110v. On-board battery charger - All rubber-mounted LED lights - 10ga. Body - Stake pockets - Tarp Tie Rail (all around trailer) - Spare Tire Mount - Pull out 60" Steel Ramps - Spare Tires, Roll Tarps, Locks & accessories sold separately - 3 Year Manufacturers Warranty TRAILER IS OUT OF STOCK, PLEASE CALL FOR PRICE & AVAILABILITY! DEALER #0135. TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer: PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5