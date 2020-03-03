2020 DIAMOND C EDM 12' X 77" Dump Trailer

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5
204-253-2886
+ taxes & licensing
GVWR: 9 890 LBS, PAYLOAD: 7 150 LBS, 18" SIDE HEIGHT, Brand new, factory direct 2020 Diamond C EDM 12 x 77" (64) Utility Dump Trailer! If you are in the market for a dump trailer that is easy to maneuver into tight spaces, narrow back alleys, for contractors or for everyday use around the farm or cottage, this is the trailer for you! The EDM is the bigger brother to the lighter EDG and features tandem 5 200 lb Dexter E-Z lube axles & electric brakes, Double Rear Doors (barn door & spreader style), a single push cylinder hoist, a 110v. Onboard battery charger, pull out steel ramps and delivers a payload of 7 150 lbs with a bed capacity of 4.2 cubic yards! Questions? Give one of our qualified trailer reps a call and we can help you find a model and size to meet all your hauling needs! FINANCING AVAILABLE- With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options! Standard Features: - GVWR: 9 890 lbs - Dry Weight: 2 740 lbs - Payload: 7 150 lbs with a Bed Capacity of 4.2 cubic yards - Tandem 5 200 lb Dexter E-Z Lube axles with electric brakes - Suspension: 5-Leaf Slipper Springs - 2 & 5/16" 12 500 lb Adjustable Sleeve-Lock Coupler - 7-way plug - Double Doors (barn door style & spreader style) - Single Push Cylinder Hoist with 14ft Corded Remote (Up & Down) - Group 27 Series Deep Cycle Battery - 7 000 lb drop-leg jack - 225/75R15 Nitrogen Filled Radial Tires on Mag Wheels - 5" Channel mainframe - Dump Body: 3" x 1.5" Rectangle Tube - 3" Channel Cross-members on 16" Centers - 18" Side Height - Bulkhead for roll tarp (roll tarps sold separately for $299 plus taxes) - 110v. On-board battery charger - All rubber-mounted LED lights - 12ga. Body - Stake pockets - Tarp Tie Rail (all around trailer) - Spare Tire Mount - Pull out Steel Ramps - 14ga. Teardrop Diamond Plate Fenders (fenders gussets also double as a step) - Paint: Sandblasted, primed with Epoxy and Powder Coat Finished - Spare Tires, Roll Tarps, Locks & Accessories sold separately - 3 Year Manufacturers Warranty $9,588 plus PST/GST. Dealer #0135. Lease to OWN for only $300/month (taxes in) over 48 months *OAC TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer: PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000)
