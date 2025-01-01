Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2020 Dodge Durango

99,823 KM

Details Description Features

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango

R/T | One Owner | Local | 2nd Row Captain Chairs |

13276817

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T | One Owner | Local | 2nd Row Captain Chairs |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,823KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT4LC345995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DB Black
  • Interior Colour Sepia/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,823 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Smart Device Integration
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

$38,998

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2020 Dodge Durango