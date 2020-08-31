Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

15,000 KM

$51,800

+ tax & licensing
$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T V8 Hemi - Just $49,800 Financed!!

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T V8 Hemi - Just $49,800 Financed!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

15,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5734755
  • Stock #: GT4711
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT0LC283799

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE CLEAR COAT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

*** ONLY $49,800 FINANCED! *** DVD x2 + SUNROOF + NAVIGATION!! *** 5.7L V8 HEMI ROCKET!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Audio System : Antenna type : mast
Audio System : Radio : AM/FM
Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM
Audio System : Subwoofer : 1
Doors : Liftgate window : fixed
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler color : body-color
Lights : Headlights : auto delay off
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power
Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated
Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel
Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Windows : Rear privacy glass
Windows : Rear wiper : intermittent
Windows : Window defogger : rear
Air Conditioning : Air filtration
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual
Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center folding with storage
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather
Convenience Features : Cargo area light
Convenience Features : Cruise control
Convenience Features : Cupholders : front
Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear
Convenience Features : Overhead console : front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V cargo area
Convenience Features : Power steering : variable/speed-proportional
Convenience Features : Reading lights : front
Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : auto-dimming
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo net
Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets
Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback
Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating
Instrumentation : Compass
Instrumentation : External temperature display
Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer
Instrumentation : Trip computer
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : tire fill alert
Seats : Driver seat : heated
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 8
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Front headrests : 2
Seats : Front headrests : adjustable
Seats : Front seat type : bucket
Seats : Passenger seat : heated
Seats : Rear headrests : 3
Seats : Rear headrests : adjustable
Seats : Rear seat folding : split
Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench
Powertrain : 4WD type : on demand
Suspension : Front spring type : coil
Suspension : Front stabilizer bar
Suspension : Front suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Rear spring type : coil
Suspension : Rear suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Rear suspension type : multi-link
Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger
Airbags : Front airbags : dual
Airbags : Side airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear
Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel
Brakes : Braking assist
Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution
Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Active head restraints : dual front
Safety : Body side reinforcements : side impact door beams
Safety : Child safety door locks
Safety : Crumple zones : front
Safety : Crumple zones : rear
Safety : Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front
Security : 2-stage unlocking doors
Security : Anti-theft system : alarm with remote
Stability and Traction : Stability control
Stability and Traction : Traction control
Audio System : Antenna type : diversity
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB
Audio System : Premium brand : Alpine
Audio System : Radio : HD radio
Audio System : Radio : touch screen display
Audio System : Radio : voice operated
Audio System : Radio data system
Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control
Audio System : Total speakers : 8
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google POIs
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google search
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : Android Auto ready
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : Apple CarPlay ready
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : Uconnect
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment screen size : 8.4 in.
Telematics : Driver assistance app : roadside assistance
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : voice operated
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function
Telematics : Phone : voice operated
Telematics : Smart device app function : horn/light operation
Telematics : Smart device app function : lock operation
Telematics : Smart device app function : vehicle location
Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth
Exterior Features : Fender lip moldings : body-color
Exterior Features : Window trim : black
Lights : Headlights : auto on/off
Lights : Taillights : LED
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power folding
Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : underbody
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : full-size
Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent
Windows : Power windows : safety reverse
Windows : Solar-tinted glass
Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor mats : front
Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear
Comfort Features : Heated steering wheel
Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : urethane
Convenience Features : Ambient lighting
Convenience Features : Assist handle : front
Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : 2 driver
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : audio system
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : driver seat
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : side mirrors
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm
Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 2
Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button
Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear
Convenience Features : Retained accessory power
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control
Convenience Features : Storage : in floor
Convenience Features : Universal remote transmitter : garage door opener
Instrumentation : Clock
Instrumentation : Customizable instrument cluster
Instrumentation : Digital odometer
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : range
Instrumentation : Instrument cluster screen size : 7 in.
Instrumentation : Multi-function display
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : maintenance due
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : reclining
Seats : Upholstery : leather-trimmed
Powertrain : Alternator : 180 amps
Powertrain : Battery : maintenance-free
Powertrain : Battery saver
Powertrain : Emissions : 50 state
Airbags : Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Brakes : Brake drying
Brakes : Power brakes
Brakes : Rear brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Camera system : rearview
Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system
Safety : Parking sensors : front
Safety : Parking sensors : rear
Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear
Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front
Security : Anti-theft system : engine immobilizer
Security : Power door locks : auto-locking
Stability and Traction : Hill holder control
Stability and Traction : Trailer stability control
Doors : Rear door type : power liftgate
Exterior Features : Exhaust : dual tip
Exterior Features : Exhaust tip color : chrome
Exterior Features : Mirror color : body-color
Lights : Headlights : wiper activated
Mirrors : Side mirrors : driver side auto-dimming
Windows : Front wipers : speed sensitive
Windows : Rear wiper : with washer
Convenience Features : Capless fuel filler system
Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : proximity entry system
Convenience Features : Push-button start
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Rear seat manual adjustments : reclining
Safety : Impact sensor : post-collision safety system
Telematics : Navigation system : touch screen display
Telematics : Navigation system : voice operated
Exterior Features : Door handle color : body-color
Exterior Features : Front bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler : roofline
Lights : Daytime running lights : LED
Lights : Front fog lights : LED
Lights : Headlights : auto high beam dimmer
Windows : Front wipers : rain sensing
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning zones : single
Comfort Features : Floor mats : third row
Convenience Features : Cupholders : third row
Convenience Features : Easy entry : manual rear seat
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : illuminated entry
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : trunk release
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 8
Seats : Rear seat : heated
Seats : Third row headrests : 2
Seats : Third row headrests : adjustable
Seats : Third row seat folding : flat
Seats : Third row seat folding : split
Seats : Third row seat type : 50-50 split bench
Powertrain : Drive mode selector
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : third row
Brakes : Emergency braking preparation
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : third row
Seatbelts : Third row seatbelts : 3-point
Instrumentation : Trip odometer
Exterior Features : Grille color : black
Powertrain : Auxiliary oil cooler
Suspension : Front shock type : twin-tube gas
Suspension : Front struts
Suspension : Front suspension type : short and long arm
Suspension : Rear shock type : twin-tube gas
Powertrain : Battery rating : 700 CCA
Windows : Laminated glass : acoustic
Comfort Features : Door sill trim : scuff plate
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : paddle shifter
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Suspension : Tuned suspension : sport
Airbags : Knee airbags : driver
Wheels and Tires : Wheels : painted aluminum
Audio System : Watts : 506
Telematics : Navigation system : hard drive
Telematics : Real time traffic
Exterior Features : Headlight bezel color : black
Comfort Features : Floor material : cargo area carpet
Convenience Features : Cupholders : illuminated
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 115V rear
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V front and rear
Convenience Features : Remote engine start
Lights : Headlights : HID/Xenon
Telematics : Wifi : hotspot
Security : Anti-theft system : theft-deterrent system
Telematics : Smart device app function : engine start
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : steering wheel
Convenience Features : Steering wheel : power tilt and telescopic
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 4-way power lumbar
Powertrain : Cylinder deactivation
Telematics : Smart device app function : send destination to vehicle
Exterior Features : Hood scoop
Windows : Tinted glass : windshield
Comfort Features : Door sill trim : stainless steel
Comfort Features : Door trim : leather
Comfort Features : Floor mat material : premium carpet
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 4-way power lumbar
Seats : Rear seat folding : flip and fold
Seats : Upholstery accents : faux suede
Powertrain : Auxiliary engine cooler
Suspension : Self leveling suspension
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : rear

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
