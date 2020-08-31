2020 Dodge Durango

Vehicle Features

Additional Features Audio System : Antenna type : mast Audio System : Radio : AM/FM Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM Audio System : Subwoofer : 1 Doors : Liftgate window : fixed Exterior Features : Rear spoiler color : body-color Lights : Headlights : auto delay off Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System Windows : Rear privacy glass Windows : Rear wiper : intermittent Windows : Window defogger : rear Air Conditioning : Air filtration Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center folding with storage Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather Convenience Features : Cargo area light Convenience Features : Cruise control Convenience Features : Cupholders : front Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear Convenience Features : Overhead console : front Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V cargo area Convenience Features : Power steering : variable/speed-proportional Convenience Features : Reading lights : front Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : auto-dimming Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control Convenience Features : Storage : cargo net Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating Instrumentation : Compass Instrumentation : External temperature display Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer Instrumentation : Trip computer Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : tire fill alert Seats : Driver seat : heated Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 8 Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height Seats : Front headrests : 2 Seats : Front headrests : adjustable Seats : Front seat type : bucket Seats : Passenger seat : heated Seats : Rear headrests : 3 Seats : Rear headrests : adjustable Seats : Rear seat folding : split Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench Powertrain : 4WD type : on demand Suspension : Front spring type : coil Suspension : Front stabilizer bar Suspension : Front suspension classification : independent Suspension : Rear spring type : coil Suspension : Rear suspension classification : independent Suspension : Rear suspension type : multi-link Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger Airbags : Front airbags : dual Airbags : Side airbags : front Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel Brakes : Braking assist Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc Safety : Active head restraints : dual front Safety : Body side reinforcements : side impact door beams Safety : Child safety door locks Safety : Crumple zones : front Safety : Crumple zones : rear Safety : Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front Security : 2-stage unlocking doors Security : Anti-theft system : alarm with remote Stability and Traction : Stability control Stability and Traction : Traction control Audio System : Antenna type : diversity Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB Audio System : Premium brand : Alpine Audio System : Radio : HD radio Audio System : Radio : touch screen display Audio System : Radio : voice operated Audio System : Radio data system Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control Audio System : Total speakers : 8 In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google POIs In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google search In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : Android Auto ready In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : Apple CarPlay ready In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : Uconnect In Car Entertainment : Infotainment screen size : 8.4 in. Telematics : Driver assistance app : roadside assistance Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : voice operated Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function Telematics : Phone : voice operated Telematics : Smart device app function : horn/light operation Telematics : Smart device app function : lock operation Telematics : Smart device app function : vehicle location Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth Exterior Features : Fender lip moldings : body-color Exterior Features : Window trim : black Lights : Headlights : auto on/off Lights : Taillights : LED Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power folding Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : underbody Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : full-size Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent Windows : Power windows : safety reverse Windows : Solar-tinted glass Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet Comfort Features : Floor mats : front Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear Comfort Features : Heated steering wheel Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : urethane Convenience Features : Ambient lighting Convenience Features : Assist handle : front Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear Convenience Features : Memorized settings : 2 driver Convenience Features : Memorized settings : audio system Convenience Features : Memorized settings : driver seat Convenience Features : Memorized settings : side mirrors Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 2 Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear Convenience Features : Retained accessory power Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control Convenience Features : Storage : in floor Convenience Features : Universal remote transmitter : garage door opener Instrumentation : Clock Instrumentation : Customizable instrument cluster Instrumentation : Digital odometer Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : range Instrumentation : Instrument cluster screen size : 7 in. Instrumentation : Multi-function display Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : maintenance due Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : reclining Seats : Upholstery : leather-trimmed Powertrain : Alternator : 180 amps Powertrain : Battery : maintenance-free Powertrain : Battery saver Powertrain : Emissions : 50 state Airbags : Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Brakes : Brake drying Brakes : Power brakes Brakes : Rear brake type : ventilated disc Safety : Camera system : rearview Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system Safety : Parking sensors : front Safety : Parking sensors : rear Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front Security : Anti-theft system : engine immobilizer Security : Power door locks : auto-locking Stability and Traction : Hill holder control Stability and Traction : Trailer stability control Doors : Rear door type : power liftgate Exterior Features : Exhaust : dual tip Exterior Features : Exhaust tip color : chrome Exterior Features : Mirror color : body-color Lights : Headlights : wiper activated Mirrors : Side mirrors : driver side auto-dimming Windows : Front wipers : speed sensitive Windows : Rear wiper : with washer Convenience Features : Capless fuel filler system Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : proximity entry system Convenience Features : Push-button start Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : height Seats : Rear seat manual adjustments : reclining Safety : Impact sensor : post-collision safety system Telematics : Navigation system : touch screen display Telematics : Navigation system : voice operated Exterior Features : Door handle color : body-color Exterior Features : Front bumper color : body-color Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : body-color Exterior Features : Rear spoiler : roofline Lights : Daytime running lights : LED Lights : Front fog lights : LED Lights : Headlights : auto high beam dimmer Windows : Front wipers : rain sensing Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning : automatic climate control Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning zones : single Comfort Features : Floor mats : third row Convenience Features : Cupholders : third row Convenience Features : Easy entry : manual rear seat Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : illuminated entry Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : trunk release Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 8 Seats : Rear seat : heated Seats : Third row headrests : 2 Seats : Third row headrests : adjustable Seats : Third row seat folding : flat Seats : Third row seat folding : split Seats : Third row seat type : 50-50 split bench Powertrain : Drive mode selector Airbags : Side curtain airbags : third row Brakes : Emergency braking preparation Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : third row Seatbelts : Third row seatbelts : 3-point Instrumentation : Trip odometer Exterior Features : Grille color : black Powertrain : Auxiliary oil cooler Suspension : Front shock type : twin-tube gas Suspension : Front struts Suspension : Front suspension type : short and long arm Suspension : Rear shock type : twin-tube gas Powertrain : Battery rating : 700 CCA Windows : Laminated glass : acoustic Comfort Features : Door sill trim : scuff plate Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : paddle shifter Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Suspension : Tuned suspension : sport Airbags : Knee airbags : driver Wheels and Tires : Wheels : painted aluminum Audio System : Watts : 506 Telematics : Navigation system : hard drive Telematics : Real time traffic Exterior Features : Headlight bezel color : black Comfort Features : Floor material : cargo area carpet Convenience Features : Cupholders : illuminated Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 115V rear Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V front and rear Convenience Features : Remote engine start Lights : Headlights : HID/Xenon Telematics : Wifi : hotspot Security : Anti-theft system : theft-deterrent system Telematics : Smart device app function : engine start Convenience Features : Memorized settings : steering wheel Convenience Features : Steering wheel : power tilt and telescopic Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 4-way power lumbar Powertrain : Cylinder deactivation Telematics : Smart device app function : send destination to vehicle Exterior Features : Hood scoop Windows : Tinted glass : windshield Comfort Features : Door sill trim : stainless steel Comfort Features : Door trim : leather Comfort Features : Floor mat material : premium carpet Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 4-way power lumbar Seats : Rear seat folding : flip and fold Seats : Upholstery accents : faux suede Powertrain : Auxiliary engine cooler Suspension : Self leveling suspension Safety : Automatic emergency braking : rear

