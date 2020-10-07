Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

14,000 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

R/T Hemi - DVD, S.Roof, Nav, LOW K !!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

14,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6044946
  • Stock #: SCV4942
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT2LC321369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Reactor Blue Pearl Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2020 Dodge Durango please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
