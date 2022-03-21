2020 Dodge Durango

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 2 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 42,249 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS Granite Crystal Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) WHEELS: 20" X 8" HIGH-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Tra... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BB -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System SiriusXM Satellite Radio Bright Side Roof Rails... BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Body Colour Sill Moulding Black Headlamp Bezels Body Colour Shark Fin Antenna Body Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Wheel Lip Moulding Gloss Black Badges Delete Roof Rack Wheels: 20" x 8" Hig...

