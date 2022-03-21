Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

42,249 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

SXT AWD 3.6L | Navigation | 8.4" Display | Remote Start

Location

42,249KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8714771
  • Stock #: 88782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 42,249 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Dodge Durango SXT AWD 3.6L with 42,249 KM's, Clean CarFax, One Owner, 8.4" Display, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Park Assist System, Available Now at McNaught Buick GMC!The McNaught difference, what is it? First, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, and Nitrogen Filled Tires upon delivery! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1000-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us at 1000-1717 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" HIGH-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Tra...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BB -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System SiriusXM Satellite Radio Bright Side Roof Rails...
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Body Colour Sill Moulding Black Headlamp Bezels Body Colour Shark Fin Antenna Body Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Wheel Lip Moulding Gloss Black Badges Delete Roof Rack Wheels: 20" x 8" Hig...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

