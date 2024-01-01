Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

33,135 KM

Details

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 11403784
  2. 11403784
  3. 11403784
  4. 11403784
  5. 11403784
  6. 11403784
  7. 11403784
Contact Seller

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCGXLR224710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,135 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik 148,731 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sedona LX+ for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Kia Sedona LX+ 72,881 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 79,675 KM $42,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan