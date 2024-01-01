$29,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,016KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG9LR259738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Granite Crystal Metallic]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24527
- Mileage 89,016 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan