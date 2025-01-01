Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

78,209 KM

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

12645045

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
78,209KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2LR168182

  • Exterior Colour White[Bright White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,209 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

204-272-6161

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan