$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
Stock# LR235374
🚐 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus – 7-Seater Family Van
📍 Available at Car Guy Inc. | 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
Single Owner
Looking for a spacious, reliable, and feature-packed van for your family or business needs? This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus offers comfort, convenience, and practicality at an unbeatable price!
🛣️ 220,050 KM
⚙️ 3.6L V6 • Automatic • Front-Wheel Drive
🎨 Blue Exterior / Black Leather Interior
✅ Leather Seats – Easy to clean & comfortable
✅ Power Driver Seat – Find your perfect position
✅ DVD Entertainment System – Keep passengers entertained on the road
✅ Keyless Entry – Quick & easy access
✅ Power Windows & Locks – All-around convenience
✅ Air Conditioning – Stay cool and comfortable
✅ Room for 7 Passengers – Perfect for families or ride-share
Whether you're driving kids to school, heading out on a road trip, or needing a dependable work vehicle, this Grand Caravan delivers on all fronts.
💼 Well-maintained and ready to go!
📩 Message us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing.
📍 The Car Guy Inc. | 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Car Guy Inc
The Car Guy Inc
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-255-1297