Dealer#4660
Stock# LR235374
🚐 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus – 7-Seater Family Van
📍 Available at Car Guy Inc. | 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
Single Owner

Looking for a spacious, reliable, and feature-packed van for your family or business needs? This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus offers comfort, convenience, and practicality at an unbeatable price!

🛣️ 220,050 KM
⚙️ 3.6L V6 • Automatic • Front-Wheel Drive
🎨 Blue Exterior / Black Leather Interior

🔹 Key Features:

✅ Leather Seats – Easy to clean & comfortable
✅ Power Driver Seat – Find your perfect position
✅ DVD Entertainment System – Keep passengers entertained on the road
✅ Keyless Entry – Quick & easy access
✅ Power Windows & Locks – All-around convenience
✅ Air Conditioning – Stay cool and comfortable
✅ Room for 7 Passengers – Perfect for families or ride-share

Whether you're driving kids to school, heading out on a road trip, or needing a dependable work vehicle, this Grand Caravan delivers on all fronts.

💼 Well-maintained and ready to go!

📩 Message us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing.
📍 The Car Guy Inc. | 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan