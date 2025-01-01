Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

67,457 KM

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

13188467

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,457KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG0LR175308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,457 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Additional Features

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

$26,998

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan