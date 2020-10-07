2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Back-Up Camera Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD) INDIGO BLUE CLEARCOAT SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port Sirius Satellite Radio 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd Row Overhead 9\" V...

