Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew + DVD, Nav, Htd Wheel & Lthr !!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew + DVD, Nav, Htd Wheel & Lthr !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 6044880
  2. 6044880
  3. 6044880
  4. 6044880
  5. 6044880
  6. 6044880
  7. 6044880
  8. 6044880
  9. 6044880
  10. 6044880
  11. 6044880
  12. 6044880
  13. 6044880
  14. 6044880
  15. 6044880
  16. 6044880
  17. 6044880
  18. 6044880
  19. 6044880
  20. 6044880
  21. 6044880
  22. 6044880
  23. 6044880
  24. 6044880
  25. 6044880
  26. 6044880
  27. 6044880
  28. 6044880
  29. 6044880
  30. 6044880
  31. 6044880
  32. 6044880
  33. 6044880
  34. 6044880
  35. 6044880
  36. 6044880
  37. 6044880
  38. 6044880
  39. 6044880
  40. 6044880
  41. 6044880
  42. 6044880
  43. 6044880
  44. 6044880
  45. 6044880
  46. 6044880
  47. 6044880
  48. 6044880
  49. 6044880
  50. 6044880
Contact Seller

$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6044880
  • Stock #: SCV4885
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG3LR178328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue Clearcoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV4885
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** OVERHEAD DVD PLAYER! *** NAVIGATION + POWER SLIDING DOORS!! *** HEATED STEERING & LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS!!! *** No elaborate story here but unbelievable savings from new on this locally driven and extensively optioned Crew+ Grand Caravan! REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT System......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Easy to Clean Black LEATHER Interior......NAVIGATION Package......POWER SLIDING DOORS & POWER LIFTGATE......Large uConnect TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors.......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......HEATED MIRRORS......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks, Mirrors, Windows)......Rear Charging Ports......Full Stow N Go Seating provides a Cavernous Cargo Area!......Middle Row Captains Chairs......ECON Mode provides added fuel Economy......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Tried & True 3.6L V6 Engine......6 speed Automatic Transmission......Fog Lights......Dark Tinted Windows......and 17-Inch Alloy Wheels!

PLEASE NOTE: AN APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE.

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory DODGE WARRANTY, and custom fit Grand Caravan Mats. ONLY 25,000 KMS!! Half the price of new, excellent history, low kilometers, and 100,000 KM Dodge Warranty included. Now on sale for just $32,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
INDIGO BLUE CLEARCOAT
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port Sirius Satellite Radio 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd Row Overhead 9\" V...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 Nissan Murano S...
 47,000 KM
$30,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 5.0L...
 76,000 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Larami...
 140,000 KM
$32,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory