2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

204-414-4143
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
*** OVERHEAD DVD PLAYER! *** NAVIGATION + POWER SLIDING DOORS!! *** HEATED STEERING & LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS!!! *** No elaborate story here but unbelievable savings from new on this locally driven and extensively optioned Crew+ Grand Caravan! REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT System......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Easy to Clean Black LEATHER Interior......NAVIGATION Package......POWER SLIDING DOORS & POWER LIFTGATE......Large uConnect TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors.......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......HEATED MIRRORS......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks, Mirrors, Windows)......Rear Charging Ports......Full Stow N Go Seating provides a Cavernous Cargo Area!......Middle Row Captains Chairs......ECON Mode provides added fuel Economy......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Tried & True 3.6L V6 Engine......6 speed Automatic Transmission......Fog Lights......Dark Tinted Windows......and 17-Inch Alloy Wheels!
PLEASE NOTE: AN APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE.
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory DODGE WARRANTY, and custom fit Grand Caravan Mats. ONLY 25,000 KMS!! Half the price of new, excellent history, low kilometers, and 100,000 KM Dodge Warranty included. Now on sale for just $32,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5