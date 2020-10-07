2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** SAVE HUGE FROM NEW: $20,000 OFF!!!! *** OVERHEAD DVD PLAYER! *** POWER SLIDING DOORS & POWER LIFTGATE!! *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL & RED STICHED DELUXE LEATHER INTERIOR!!! *** SATIN BLACK MULTI SPOKE SPORT ALLOYS......POWER REAR SUN SHADES......Arrive in style with the whole family in this attractive, very well equipped GT model! NAVIGATION PACKAGE......TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......Factory REMOTE START......Full FACTORY WARRANTY......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......GT Package Gets you a sporty Blacked Out Grill & Smoked Headlights......Gorgeous Black LEATHER Interior......Large uConnect TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors.......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......HEATED MIRRORS......Rear Charging Ports......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Full Stow N Go Seating provides a Cavernous Cargo Area!......Rear Captains Chairs......ECON Mode provides added fuel Economy......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Tried & True 3.6L V6 Engine......6 speed Automatic Transmission......Fog Lights......Dark Tinted Windows......and 17-Inch Black Wheels!
PLEASE NOTE: AN APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE.
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of FACTORY DODGE WARRANTY and Custom Fit mats. Only 13,000 KM's!! Nearly $20,000 OFF original MSRP at just $32,800!! Dealer arranged Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
