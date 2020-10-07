Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

13,000 KM

Details Description

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - DVD, Htd Wheel & Lthr, Navigation !!

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - DVD, Htd Wheel & Lthr, Navigation !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6044889
  Stock #: SCV4887
  VIN: 2C4RDGEGXLR167888

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl Coat
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # SCV4887
  Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SAVE HUGE FROM NEW: $20,000 OFF!!!! *** OVERHEAD DVD PLAYER! *** POWER SLIDING DOORS & POWER LIFTGATE!! *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL & RED STICHED DELUXE LEATHER INTERIOR!!! *** SATIN BLACK MULTI SPOKE SPORT ALLOYS......POWER REAR SUN SHADES......Arrive in style with the whole family in this attractive, very well equipped GT model! NAVIGATION PACKAGE......TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......Factory REMOTE START......Full FACTORY WARRANTY......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......GT Package Gets you a sporty Blacked Out Grill & Smoked Headlights......Gorgeous Black LEATHER Interior......Large uConnect TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors.......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......HEATED MIRRORS......Rear Charging Ports......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Full Stow N Go Seating provides a Cavernous Cargo Area!......Rear Captains Chairs......ECON Mode provides added fuel Economy......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Tried & True 3.6L V6 Engine......6 speed Automatic Transmission......Fog Lights......Dark Tinted Windows......and 17-Inch Black Wheels!

PLEASE NOTE: AN APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE.

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of FACTORY DODGE WARRANTY and Custom Fit mats. Only 13,000 KM's!! Nearly $20,000 OFF original MSRP at just $32,800!! Dealer arranged Financing and Extended Warranty Available.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)



PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-XXXX

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
