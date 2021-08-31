+ taxes & licensing
One Hail of a Deal! The price are not an error!
THESE VEHICLES WILL SELL OUT IN DAYS!
Do not miss your opportunity to save thousands on this vehicle with cosmetic imperfections.
Balance of manufactory warranty remaining and fresh safety.
Recent Arrival!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Octane Red Pearlcoat
-2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
-6.5" Touchscreen
-Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices
-Automatic temperature control
-Bluetooth® Streaming Audio
-Driver Convenience Group
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front Heated Seats
-Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
-HDMI Port
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
-Left Power Sliding Door
-Navigation System
-ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
-Power Convenience Group
-Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats
-Power Liftgate
-Quick Order Package 29L
-Remote USB Charging Port
-Remote USB Port
-Right Power Sliding Door
-Single Rear Overhead Console System
-Single-DVD Entertainment System
-SiriusXM Satellite Radio
-Video Remote Control
-Wireless Headphones.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
