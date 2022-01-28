2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$39,495 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 9 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8171251

8171251 Stock #: P9965

P9965 VIN: 2C4RDGDG2LR191975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 39,901 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Knee Air Bag TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats 40GB Hard-Driv...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.