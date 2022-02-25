$42,996+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT* Remote Starter/Navigation/DVD/Rear Air
Location
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
$42,996
- Listing ID: 8352516
- Stock #: 25430
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG6LR248001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,980 KM
Vehicle Description
SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * DODGE MSRP $52,865******** Clean Carfax, One Owner, Only 16,980 km * 7 SEATER, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, 9 in DVD VIDEO SCREEN, REVERSE CAMERA, NAVIGATION, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE STARTER ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Make those TRIPS, DUTIES, ERRANDS SMOOTH & COMFORTABLE in this ''Family Friendly'' 2020 Grand Caravan GT! Well equipped with 7 SEATER, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, POWER DOORS, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED SEATS, automatic transmission, air conditioning and more. Call us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
Vehicle Features
