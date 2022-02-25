Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

16,980 KM

Details Description Features

$42,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,996

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT* Remote Starter/Navigation/DVD/Rear Air

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT* Remote Starter/Navigation/DVD/Rear Air

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 8352516
  2. 8352516
  3. 8352516
  4. 8352516
Contact Seller

$42,996

+ taxes & licensing

16,980KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8352516
  • Stock #: 25430
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG6LR248001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,980 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * DODGE MSRP $52,865******** Clean Carfax, One Owner, Only 16,980 km * 7 SEATER, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, 9 in DVD VIDEO SCREEN, REVERSE CAMERA, NAVIGATION, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE STARTER ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Make those TRIPS, DUTIES, ERRANDS SMOOTH & COMFORTABLE in this ''Family Friendly'' 2020 Grand Caravan GT! Well equipped with 7 SEATER, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, POWER DOORS, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED SEATS, automatic transmission, air conditioning and more. Call us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
3RD ROW SEATING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2016 RAM 1500 SXT* Q...
 90,360 KM
$30,997 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS* ...
 55,634 KM
$33,997 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Expres...
 41,163 KM
$38,996 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory