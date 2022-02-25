2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$42,996 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 9 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8352516

8352516 Stock #: 25430

25430 VIN: 2C4RDGEG6LR248001

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,980 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Seating 3RD ROW SEATING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.