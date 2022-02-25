$36,988+ tax & licensing
2020 East to West Silver Lake
Bunks
$36,988
- Listing ID: 8368971
- Stock #: 001406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
WAS $49613 MSRP NEW, SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW! Specs: 2020 Forest River East to West Della Terra 27K2D Travel Trailer Camper Rear Bunks 30' Camper Trailer (34' over all) Aluminum body material 6835 lbs dry weight 9585 lbs GVWR 2750 lbs Cargo weight 785 Lbs hitch weight 1 Power Slide 15' Power Awning Manual leveling jacks / Power tongue jack Max Sleeping Count – 10 2 double bunks 1 convertible sofa 1 dinette 1 master king 5000 BTU Fireplace 15000 BTU A/C Unit 30000 BTU Heater 6 gallon Propane/Electric Hot Water Tank INTERIOR FEATURES • MORTISE AND TENON SHAKER STYLE CABINETS • 12-VOLT EXHAUST FAN AND LIGHT • SHELVING IN OVERHEAD KITCHEN CABINETS • WOOD DRAWERS WITH FURNITURE GRADE PLYWOOD SIDES • TV & CABLE PREP IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM • FURNACE W/ DIGITAL THERMOSTAT • STRUT LIFTED STORAGE UNDER MASTER BED • INCREASED FOOT SPACE AT THE FOOT OF BED • SOLID BEDROOM PRIVACY DOORS COMFORT PACKAGE (Mandatory) • 81" INTERIOR CEILING HEIGHT • SOLID BEDROOM PRIVACY DOOR • CABLE/SATELLITE READY • USB CHARGING STATIONS (BEDS, BUNKS, TABLES W/A) • 3-BURNER RANGE • OVERHEAD CABINET STORAGE IN SLIDE OUT W/A • INTERIOR LED LIGHTS • SKYLIGHT ABOVE SHOWER/TUB • 48" DINETTE W/A WITH PULLOUT STORAGE DRAWERS UNDERNEATH ON ROLLER GUIDES • ABS TUB SURROUND & CABINET IN BATH W/A • WINDOW VALENCE PACKAGE WITH NIGHT SHADES • FOOT FLUSH TOILET • DESIGNER COUNTERTOPS • FURRION® 2 ZONE SOUND SYSTEM WITH BLUETOOTH & HDMI CONNECTIVITY • 35,000 BTU SUBURBAN® FORCED AIR DSI FURNACE WITH DIGITAL THERMOSTAT • EXTRA LARGE DINETTE PICTURE WINDOW • UPGRADED SHAW® LINOLEUM FLOORING OUTDOOR ENTHUSIAST PACKAGE (Mandatory) • UNIVERSAL DOCKING STATION • FULLY FINISHED PASS-THRU STORAGE • FENDER SKIRT • WATER HEATER BYPASS • RADIAL TIRES • ELECTRIC POWER AWNING WITH LED LIGHTS • BLACK TANK FLUSH • OUTSIDE SHOWER WITH HOT & COLD WATER • HIGH DEFINITION/AMPLIFIED TV ANTENNA • BACKUP CAMERA PREP • FURRION® SOLAR PREP • EXTERIOR LED LIGHTS • DETACHABLE POWER CORD • POWER TONGUE JACK WITH LED LIGHT • EXTERIOR SWING ARM ENTRY ASSIST HANDLE • STABILIZER JACKS • TWO MARINE GRADE EXTERIOR SPEAKERS • TINTED WINDOWS • UPPER BUNK BED WINDOW W/A • R.V.Q. QUICK CONNECT W/A MANDATORY OPTIONS • NORCO® AUTOMOTIVE DEPOSITION COATED FRAME • KING BED - 72" X 80" • ENCLOSED & HEATED UNDERBELLY • ENCLOSED HOLDING TANKS • ELECTRIC FLUSH FLOOR SLIDE OUTS W/A • 15,000 BTU DUCTED AIR CONDITIONER WITH QUICK COOL • UPGRADED INTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE
