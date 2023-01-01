$35,908+ tax & licensing
204-888-2277
2020 Ford Edge
SEL Sync 3 | Wireless Charger | Copilot 360
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
$35,908
- Listing ID: 10442067
- Stock #: F58VTX
- VIN: 2FMPK4J94LBA52498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,993 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX! No Accidents!
Locally Owned!
Good Condition!
So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features
- Ford Sync 3
- Voice Activated Navigation System
- Warless Charging Pad
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Liftgate
- Remote Start
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- SOS Post Crash Alert System
- Adaptive Cruise with Stop and Go
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Blind Spot Information System
- Lane Keeping System
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
And More!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Vehicle Features
