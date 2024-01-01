$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
ST **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # R1021A
- Mileage 36,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2020 Ford Edge ST **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/166 engine will keep you going. This Ford Edge has the following options: ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: Ford Performance engine cover and auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 20" Bright-Machined Aluminum -inc: high gloss black-painted pockets, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
