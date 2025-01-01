Menu
Experience luxury and performance in this 2020 Ford Edge ST Line AWD. With its sleek Magnetic Metallic exterior and powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this SUV offers the perfect blend of style and capability. Key Features: - Accident-free history - Low mileage at only 51,770 km - Ford Co-Pilot360 with advanced safety features - Voice-activated dual-zone climate control - Leather/metal-look steering wheel - FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot - Automatic high-beam headlamps - All-wheel drive for enhanced traction Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Ford Edge ST Line for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your vehicle online or contact us to start your journey towards owning this exceptional Ford Edge. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Dealer permit #4454

2020 Ford Edge

51,770 KM

$30,979

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge

ST Line AWD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Ford Co Pilot

2020 Ford Edge

ST Line AWD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Ford Co Pilot

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$30,979

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,770KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96LBB66745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury and performance in this 2020 Ford Edge ST Line AWD. With its sleek Magnetic Metallic exterior and powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this SUV offers the perfect blend of style and capability.

Key Features:
- Accident-free history
- Low mileage at only 51,770 km
- Ford Co-Pilot360 with advanced safety features
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel
- FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot
- Automatic high-beam headlamps
- All-wheel drive for enhanced traction

Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Ford Edge ST Line for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your vehicle online or contact us to start your journey towards owning this exceptional Ford Edge.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$30,979

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Ford Edge