$30,979+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
ST Line AWD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Ford Co Pilot
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,770 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and performance in this 2020 Ford Edge ST Line AWD. With its sleek Magnetic Metallic exterior and powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this SUV offers the perfect blend of style and capability.
Key Features:
- Accident-free history
- Low mileage at only 51,770 km
- Ford Co-Pilot360 with advanced safety features
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel
- FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot
- Automatic high-beam headlamps
- All-wheel drive for enhanced traction
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Ford Edge ST Line for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your vehicle online or contact us to start your journey towards owning this exceptional Ford Edge.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
+ taxes & licensing
