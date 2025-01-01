Menu
Account
Sign In
Heated Windshield | Heated Steering Experience the thrill of the 2020 Ford Edge ST - a used SUV that delivers performance and luxury in one sleek package. With only 42,958 km on the odometer, this local vehicle is ready for many more adventures. - 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with AWD for powerful, confident driving - Sport Utility body type with seating for 5, perfect for family outings - Voice-activated dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity - Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features, including Blind Spot Information System - Leather/Metal-Look steering wheel with auto tilt-away function - Power tilt/telescoping steering column for the perfect driving position At Birchwood Ford, were committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this Ford Edge ST today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Better yet, book an appointment for a test drive and feel the power for yourself! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2020 Ford Edge

42,958 KM

Details Description Features

$33,619

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Edge

ST AWD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle
12504910

2020 Ford Edge

ST AWD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12504910
  2. 12504910
Contact Seller
Sale

$33,619

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,958KM
VIN 2FMPK4AP6LBB66761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Windshield | Heated Steering
Experience the thrill of the 2020 Ford Edge ST - a used SUV that delivers performance and luxury in one sleek package. With only 42,958 km on the odometer, this local vehicle is ready for many more adventures.

- 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with AWD for powerful, confident driving
- Sport Utility body type with seating for 5, perfect for family outings
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features, including Blind Spot Information System
- Leather/Metal-Look steering wheel with auto tilt-away function
- Power tilt/telescoping steering column for the perfect driving position

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this Ford Edge ST today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Better yet, book an appointment for a test drive and feel the power for yourself!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

tilt

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Interior

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Miko Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
up/down
lumbar)
driver's side memory and manually adjustable head restraints
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats -inc: Miko inserts (sueded cloth w/unique sport perforation)
ST bolstered bucket w/city silver stitching and embossed ST logo
10-way power driver and passenger seat (fore/aft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 Crewcab | Accident Free | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 Crewcab | Accident Free | Local Vehicle 115,175 KM $34,960 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 3.5 Liter Ecoboost | 302a Sport | Fx4 Off Road for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 3.5 Liter Ecoboost | 302a Sport | Fx4 Off Road 106,264 KM $41,046 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Mustang GT Low Kilometers | Rare Find | Must See Car ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Mustang GT Low Kilometers | Rare Find | Must See Car ! 92,207 KM $28,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,619

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Ford Edge