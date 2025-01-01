$33,619+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
ST AWD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
2020 Ford Edge
ST AWD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$33,619
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 42,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Windshield | Heated Steering
Experience the thrill of the 2020 Ford Edge ST - a used SUV that delivers performance and luxury in one sleek package. With only 42,958 km on the odometer, this local vehicle is ready for many more adventures.
- 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with AWD for powerful, confident driving
- Sport Utility body type with seating for 5, perfect for family outings
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features, including Blind Spot Information System
- Leather/Metal-Look steering wheel with auto tilt-away function
- Power tilt/telescoping steering column for the perfect driving position
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this Ford Edge ST today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Better yet, book an appointment for a test drive and feel the power for yourself!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555