Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD. Boasting low kilometers and a clean history with no reported accidents, this SUV is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - Panoramic Roof for an airy, open feel - AWD capability for confident handling in all conditions - Heated steering wheel for cold morning comfort - Wireless charger for convenient device powering - Dual Zone AC for personalized climate control - Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety - Remote Start for effortless departures Experience the Ford Edge difference today. Reserve your test drive online, start the purchase process from the comfort of your home, or contact our friendly team at Birchwood Ford for any questions. Your perfect ride awaits dont miss this opportunity to elevate your driving experience. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Dealer permit #4454

2020 Ford Edge

104,024 KM

$22,915

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | Moonroof | Heated Steering | Accident Free

12941372

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | Moonroof | Heated Steering | Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$22,915

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,024KM
VIN 2FMPK4J91LBA00892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD. Boasting low kilometers and a clean history with no reported accidents, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- Panoramic Roof for an airy, open feel
- AWD capability for confident handling in all conditions
- Heated steering wheel for cold morning comfort
- Wireless charger for convenient device powering
- Dual Zone AC for personalized climate control
- Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety
- Remote Start for effortless departures

Experience the Ford Edge difference today. Reserve your test drive online, start the purchase process from the comfort of your home, or contact our friendly team at Birchwood Ford for any questions. Your perfect ride awaits don't miss this opportunity to elevate your driving experience.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

tilt

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
up/down
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft
lumbar)
6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft
tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

