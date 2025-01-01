$22,915+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
SEL AWD | Moonroof | Heated Steering | Accident Free
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$22,915
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 104,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD. Boasting low kilometers and a clean history with no reported accidents, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- Panoramic Roof for an airy, open feel
- AWD capability for confident handling in all conditions
- Heated steering wheel for cold morning comfort
- Wireless charger for convenient device powering
- Dual Zone AC for personalized climate control
- Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety
- Remote Start for effortless departures
Experience the Ford Edge difference today. Reserve your test drive online, start the purchase process from the comfort of your home, or contact our friendly team at Birchwood Ford for any questions. Your perfect ride awaits don't miss this opportunity to elevate your driving experience.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
204-661-9555