2020 Ford Edge

34,336 KM

$35,391

+ tax & licensing
Titanium COLD WEATHER PACKAGE

Titanium COLD WEATHER PACKAGE

Location

Sale

$35,391

+ taxes & licensing

34,336KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6324951
  • Stock #: F3PGAB
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K99LBA61700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PGAB
  • Mileage 34,336 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2020 Ford Edge Titanium COLD WEATHER PACKAGE EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD Blue

Navigation, Adaptive Cruise & Lane Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Cold Weather Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, AWD, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Adaptive LED Headlamps, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Cold Weather Package, Cooled Front Seats, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Enhanced Park Assist w/Parallel Park, Equipment Group 301A, Evasive Steering Assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Liners, Front 180-Degree Camera w/Split View & Washer, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Perforated Leather Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Lane Centering, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

