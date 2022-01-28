2020 Ford Edge

$41,257 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 0 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8240283

F49MHJ VIN: 2FMPK4J93LBA36812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour DESERT GOLD METALLIC

Interior Colour Dune

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F49MHJ

Mileage 27,014 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: TBD 3.36 Axle Ratio 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Active Transmission Warm-Up Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Black Bodyside Cladding Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Compass remote start rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital/Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel System 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system App Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable -inc: premium audio system w/9 speakers SiriusXM w/6-month prepaid subscription speed-compensated volume and USB media hub Subscriptions to SiriusXM sold by SiriusXM after trial period If you decide to continue service

